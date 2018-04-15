Athletics' Khris Davis: Slugs fifth homer Saturday
Davis went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 10-8 loss to the Mariners on Saturday.
Davis has rediscovered his power stroke over the last three nights, blasting four round trippers over that span. That's led to seven RBI over that stretch, and he's hit safely in four straight games overall. The surge is especially welcome after Davis floundered to the tune of a 7-for-39 start over first 11 games of the season, a sample that included just one homer.
