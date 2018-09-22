Athletics' Khris Davis: Slugs two more homers

Davis went 2-for-5 with a two home runs and three RBI in Oakland's 7-6 victory over the Twins on Friday.

The slugger provided the game-winning blow in this contest, sending the Athletics to the walkoff victory with his second long ball of the day in the 10th inning off Matt Magill. The two-homer performance gives Davis a new career high of 45 after he hit 43 in each of the past two seasons, as he continues to entrench himself as one of the most consistent sources of power in the league in his age-30 season.