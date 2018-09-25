Athletics' Khris Davis: Smacks 46th homer
Davis went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Monday against the Mariners.
Davis tallied his 46th homer of the season when he took Adam Warren deep in the sixth inning to give the Athletics a 3-1 lead. He has regularly displayed his scintillating power, homering five times in his past 10 starts. He leads the league in home runs and is among the leaders in nearly every power-related statistic, including slugging percentage and OPS.
