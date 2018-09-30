Athletics' Khris Davis: Smacks 48th homer

Davis went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Angels.

Davis took Tyler Skaggs deep in the first inning to record his 48th home run of the season. He now outpaces J.D. Martinez by six long balls to lead the major-leagues. The rest of his stat-line has remained remarkably consistent across all three of his seasons with the Athletics, though he did post new career-best marks in runs scored (98), home runs, and RBI (123).

More News
Our Latest Stories