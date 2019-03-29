Athletics' Khris Davis: Smacks homer in home opener

Davis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

The slugger placed a sixth-inning Trevor Cahill offering into the second deck to close out the scoring on the afternoon for the Athletics. Davis has wasted no time cranking up the RBI machine in 2019, already amassing five through the first three games after compiling a career-best 123 last season.

