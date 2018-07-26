Athletics' Khris Davis: Smashes two homers in win
Davis went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in Wednesday's win over the Rangers.
It was yet another late, comeback win for Oakland and Davis played the hero in this one. His three-run shot in the seventh inning pulled the Athletics within one before he hit a two-out, two-strike, two-run homer in the ninth to give the A's the lead. The 30-year-old is in the midst of an insane four-game stretch, homering in all four in that span and going 8-for-21 with six homers and 13 RBI. His 27 homers and 77 RBI rank third and second in the AL, respectively.
