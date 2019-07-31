Athletics' Khris Davis: Snaps power drought in win
Davis went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.
Davis belted a 357-foot shot to left field in the eighth inning to give Oakland a short-lived one-run lead. The long ball ended a 29-game home run drought in which Davis batted a meek .182 (19-for-104). The 31-year-old is now slashing .230/.299/.408 with 17 homers and 53 RBI in 369 plate appearances this season.
