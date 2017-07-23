Athletics' Khris Davis: Squares up 28th bomb

Davis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's win over the Mets.

At this stage of the game, there aren't many surprises with Davis. He's an elite slugger and is already up to 28 homers, 68 RBI and 60 runs. However, his .244 batting average and four stolen bases don't move the needle, so he's still best viewed as feast-or-famine asset. Albeit, a very good one.