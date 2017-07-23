Athletics' Khris Davis: Squares up 28th bomb
Davis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's win over the Mets.
At this stage of the game, there aren't many surprises with Davis. He's an elite slugger and is already up to 28 homers, 68 RBI and 60 runs. However, his .244 batting average and four stolen bases don't move the needle, so he's still best viewed as feast-or-famine asset. Albeit, a very good one.
More News
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Approached for extension•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Smacks game-winning homer Saturday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Ups homer count to 24•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Hits 22nd home run Saturday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Crashes to earth in Thursday's loss•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Uncorks two homers, drives in four•
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...