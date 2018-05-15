Athletics' Khris Davis: Squares up on 12th homer Monday

Davis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Red Sox on Monday.

Davis' 385-foot shot to right center in the eighth closed out the scoring on the night for the Athletics and gave them what turned out to be a very valuable insurance run. The 30-year-old slugger isn't doing much besides homer thus far in May, as five of his nine hits during the month have left the park. That's helped lead to a 13-RBI tally over that span despite an anemic .180 average and .236 OBP.