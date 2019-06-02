Athletics' Khris Davis: Starting again Sunday

Davis will serve as the Athletics' designated hitter and bat cleanup Sunday against the Astros, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Davis was cleared to return from the 10-day injured list in the minimum amount of time and immediately took back his spot as the club's everyday DH. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his return to the lineup in Saturday's 5-1 loss, but more importantly, Davis reported no complications with his left hip. Now that he's ostensibly healthy again, fantasy managers can activate Davis without much trepidation ahead of the Athletics' seven-game week.