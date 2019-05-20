Athletics' Khris Davis: Still day-to-day with hip injury
Davis' absence from the lineup Monday against Cleveland is due to a lingering hip issue, but he remains day-to-day and does not expect a trip to the injured list, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Davis suffered the injury over two weeks ago while playing the outfield in Pittsburgh. He's been in and out of the lineup since then, sitting four of five games, then starting five in a row and now sitting for two out of three. He's hit .381 with a pair of homers since the injury but evidently still requires some maintenance. Mark Canha fills in as the designated hitter Monday.
