Athletics' Khris Davis: Strikes out twice in loss
Davis went 0-for-3 Thursday, striking out twice while contributing a sac fly in the 6-3 loss to the Rangers.
Davis has two hits and seven strikeouts in 17 at-bats over the past five games. He does sport a 11.8 percent walk rate on the year, and, despite the small sample size, it's nice to see him replicate his career-high 11.0 percent walk rate from 2017. The A's have the most aggregate hits of any team so far, meaning the RBI opportunities should continue to present themselves for Davis. The 30-year-old left four runners on base in Thursday's loss, and he will need to improve in that regard in order to assure his team's -- and his fantasy owner's -- success.
