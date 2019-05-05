Athletics' Khris Davis: Suffers bruised hip

Davis was diagnosed with a left hip contusion after exiting Sunday's game against the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis lined out in his at-bat in the top of the first inning, then injured himself in the bottom half of the frame when he ran into the side wall in the outfield while attempting to flag down a ball. Fortunately, he appears to have escaped the contest without a particularly serious injury. He'll benefit from a team off day Monday and could check back into the lineup Tuesday, when the Athletics kick off a three-game home series with the Reds.