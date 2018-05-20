Athletics' Khris Davis: Suffers groin strain Sunday
Davis was diagnosed with a right groin strain Sunday.
Davis suffered the injury during his second at-bat of the game and was replaced by Matt Joyce prior to his next plate appearance. The amount of time he'll have to miss will be dependent on the severity of the strain, but a trip to the disabled list seems imminent for the slugger.
More News
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Leaves with injury Sunday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Enjoys four-hit effort Thursday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Squares up on 12th homer Monday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Goes deep again Saturday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Slugs 10th homer Friday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Records walkoff winner•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...