Athletics' Khris Davis: Takes seat Sunday
Davis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
With no designated hitter available in San Francisco and his defensive range in the outfield leaving much to be desired, Davis will head to the bench for the second time in the series. Davis, who was held out of the lineup Friday with right arm soreness, returned to the starting nine Saturday and went 0-for-3 with an RBI.
