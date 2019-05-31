Athletics' Khris Davis: Taking batting practice Friday

Davis (hip) will take batting practice Friday to determine if he's ready to come off the 10-day injured list when first eligible Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Davis was sent to the shelf May 24 with a bruised left hip, but it looks as though he's closing in on a return. If all goes well in batting practice, there's a good chance he'll be activated from the injured list Saturday.

