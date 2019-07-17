Athletics' Khris Davis: Temporarily dropped in order

Davis was dropped to sixth in the batting order Wednesday, though he's expected to return to the cleanup spot soon, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Davis had exclusively hit cleanup this season prior to Wednesday's contest and hasn't hit lower than fourth since 2016. The Athletics are looking to give him a chance of scenery, as he's recording a disappointing .232/.302/.419 slash line on the season. The move is reportedly temporary, though he'll likely have to show significant improvement to return to his customary role.