Athletics' Khris Davis: Tending to calf injury

Davis is dealing with a mild left calf strain and is listed as day-to-day, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Per Julian McWilliams of The Athletic, the injury is something Davis has been nursing on and off since the beginning of camp, with the unusually cold weather in Arizona not helping matters. Davis is expected to be fine after receiving a few days off, so the injury shouldn't affect his availability for Opening Day nor impact his stock in fantasy drafts and auctions.