Athletics' Khris Davis: Thursday return expected
Davis (groin) ran the bases without issue for a second straight day before Wednesday's game and remains on track to be activated from the disabled list Thursday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
If that comes to pass, the slugger will have only missed the minimum 10 days with his right groin strain. The Athletics need Davis' formidable bat back in their lineup, considering they'd mustered just 15 total runs in the first nine games without him heading into Wednesday night.
More News
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Manager confident in return Thursday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Feels good during batting practice•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Hopes to miss minimum•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Placed on DL•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Dealing with Grade 1 strain•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Out of lineup Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart