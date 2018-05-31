Athletics' Khris Davis: Thursday return expected

Davis (groin) ran the bases without issue for a second straight day before Wednesday's game and remains on track to be activated from the disabled list Thursday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

If that comes to pass, the slugger will have only missed the minimum 10 days with his right groin strain. The Athletics need Davis' formidable bat back in their lineup, considering they'd mustered just 15 total runs in the first nine games without him heading into Wednesday night.