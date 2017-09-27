Athletics' Khris Davis: Ties career high with 42nd homer Tuesday

Davis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Mariners.

He's now tied the career high he set last year with 42 homers, and his 107 RBI and 87 runs are also personal bests. Davis isn't ever going to be a consistent contributor in batting average -- he's hit in the .240s for four straight seasons -- but the 29-year-old should still have at least a couple of campaigns as an elite power source left in his bat.