Athletics' Khris Davis: Timely hit in win

Davis went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Davis got it done with small ball Tuesday, lacing a timely third-inning single that plated Matt Chapman to extend the Athletics' lead to 2-0 at the time. The slugging outfielder has now hit safely in five straight games, while five of his nine hits in September have impressively gone for extra bases.

More News
Our Latest Stories