Athletics' Khris Davis: Timely pair of RBI during loss

Davis went 1-for-5 with a two-run single and a walk in an extra-innings loss to the Mariners in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday.

Davis' timely seventh-inning single brought home both Matt Chapman and Marcus Semien to knot the game at four. The owner of three straight 100-RBI campaigns, Davis has his quest for a fourth off to a fine start, as he drove home four of the Athletics' 11 runs during the season-opening two-game set.