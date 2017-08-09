Athletics' Khris Davis: Triples, homers, drives home four
Davis ripped an RBI triple and a three-run homer among four at-bats in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to Seattle. He also drew a walk and scored twice.
The slugger ended a 12-game power outage with a homer Sunday, and after Monday's off day, he kept the good times rolling. After hitting 42 homers and driving home 102 runs last year, he's offering more of the same this year -- Davis already has 30 homers and 79 RBI, and his .242 average and .518 slugging percentage are quite similar to his 2016 marks (.247, .524).
