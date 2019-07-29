Athletics' Khris Davis: Unlikely game-winning RBI

Davis went 1-for-3 with a game-winning bases-loaded walk and another base on balls in a victory over the Rangers on Sunday.

Davis had been given the day off Saturday after starting 20 consecutive games and having very little to show for it at the plate. The veteran showed admirable restraint in the ninth inning Sunday to draw his bases-loaded walk, as he laid off a high fastball on a 3-2 count to secure the victory. Davis has now atypically gone 29 straight games without a home run, so the fact he didn't try to swing for the fences in such a high-leverage situation was certainly prudent, yet somewhat surprising.