Athletics' Khris Davis: Unlikely game-winning RBI
Davis went 1-for-3 with a game-winning bases-loaded walk and another base on balls in a victory over the Rangers on Sunday.
Davis had been given the day off Saturday after starting 20 consecutive games and having very little to show for it at the plate. The veteran showed admirable restraint in the ninth inning Sunday to draw his bases-loaded walk, as he laid off a high fastball on a 3-2 count to secure the victory. Davis has now atypically gone 29 straight games without a home run, so the fact he didn't try to swing for the fences in such a high-leverage situation was certainly prudent, yet somewhat surprising.
More News
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Gets day off•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Delivers again in narrow win•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Plates pair in win•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Temporarily dropped in order•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Crosses plate twice in win•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Hitless in return to lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...