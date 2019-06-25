Athletics' Khris Davis: Will start Wednesday

Davis, who is not in Tuesday's lineup, will start in the outfield Wednesday in St. Louis, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With the A's playing two games in a National League park, it is good to know he will get to start at least one of those contests before returning to his normal role for a four-game series against the Angels to close out the week. He will likely come off the bench Tuesday as a pinch hitter.