Athletics' Khris Davis: Wraps up '17 with 43rd homer

Davis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's season-ending 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Davis reached a new career high in round trippers with his blast, a 434-foot shot to center in the eighth. The 29-year-old outfielder wrapped up a prolific 2017 campaign with a four-game hitting streak and slashed .326/.396/.630 with a .424 wOBA over the 53 plate appearances he logged across his final 13 games. Davis also achieved high-water marks in doubles (28), RBI (110) and walks (73), with the improved patience at the plate leading to his best OBP (.336) outside of his initial 56-game major-league cup of coffee with the Brewers in 2013.