Snead (1-0) recorded the win over the Giants on Sunday, firing a perfect sixth inning during which he struck out the side.
Snead mowed through Austin Slater, J.D. Davis and Michael Conforto on swinging strikes for his trio of punchouts. The left-hander had allowed an earned run on two hits in both of his one-inning appearances following his delayed start to the season, so Sunday's outing, his third since his Aug. 1 debut, was easily his best yet.
More News
-
Athletics' Kirby Snead: Makes '23 debut in loss•
-
Athletics' Kirby Snead: Recalled from Las Vegas•
-
Athletics' Kirby Snead: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Kirby Snead: Activated from 60-day IL•
-
Athletics' Kirby Snead: Works up to 30 pitches Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Kirby Snead: Uneven in latest rehab appearance•