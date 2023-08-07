Snead (1-0) recorded the win over the Giants on Sunday, firing a perfect sixth inning during which he struck out the side.

Snead mowed through Austin Slater, J.D. Davis and Michael Conforto on swinging strikes for his trio of punchouts. The left-hander had allowed an earned run on two hits in both of his one-inning appearances following his delayed start to the season, so Sunday's outing, his third since his Aug. 1 debut, was easily his best yet.