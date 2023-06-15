Snead (shoulder) allowed an earned run on two hits over one inning in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Reno on Wednesday. He did not issue a walk or record a strikeout.

Making his first rehab appearance for the Aviators after a couple of outings for the Athletics' AZL team, Snead struggled a bit versus the higher caliber of competition. The left-hander did get through his one frame on a relatively efficient 15 pitches, however, and he's likely to return to the mound by the weekend for another appearance.