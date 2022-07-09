Snead fired two scoreless innings in a loss to the Astros on Friday, allowing two hits and a walk while recording four strikeouts.

Snead has been impressive since his most recent promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 21, forging a 1.59 ERA and not allowing a home run over 5.2 innings across five appearances. The 27-year-old southpaw is likely to struggle to garner many hold opportunities, much less save chances, as the Athletics have typically found multi-inning leads hard to come by this season.