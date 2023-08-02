Snead, who was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas earlier in the day, allowed an earned run on two hits and a walk over one inning in a loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old southpaw was making his 2023 MLB debut after being optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on July 1 following an extended stint on the injured list due to a shoulder strain. Snead had pitched to plenty of contact with the Aviators and got only 13 of his 24 pitches in for strikes Tuesday, so he's likely to be relegated to low-leverage work with the Athletics for the foreseeable future.