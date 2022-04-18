Snead (undisclosed) was transferred to the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Snead was on the restricted list for the series in Canada this past weekend, potentially because he's unvaccinated and unable to travel to Canada, and he's now shifted to the COVID-19 IL. It's unclear whether the 277-year-old has tested positive for the virus, but he'll remain unavailable for now.
