Snead (shoulder) will move his rehab assignment from the rookie-level Arizona Complex League to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Snead, who has been on the 60-day injured list all season with a left shoulder strain, made a pair of rehab outings in rookie ball this past week. He covered two innings between them, giving up three earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two. The 28-year-old will likely need to make several more appearances at Triple-A before the Athletics deem him ready to join the big-league bullpen.