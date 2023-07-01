The Athletics optioned Snead to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.

Snead was activated from the 60-day injured list Friday and will now head to the minors without appearing in a game. The 28-year-old lefty put up a 7.20 ERA and 1.80 WHIP through five innings during his rehab assignment, so clearly there is still more work to do before he's worthy of a spot in Oakland's bullpen. Kyle Muller was promoted from Triple-A in a corresponding move.