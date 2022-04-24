Snead (undisclosed) fired a scoreless ninth inning in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday, allowing a hit while recording a strikeout.

Snead had spent the prior eight days on the COVID-19 IL, but he didn't miss a beat in his return to action. The southpaw has been serviceable in a relatively low-leverage role thus far, recording a pair of holds alongside a 4.15 ERA across five appearances.

