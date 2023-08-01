The Athletics recalled Snead from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Snead has yet to pitch in the majors this season and holds a 7.20 ERA and 2.07 WHIP through 15 innings in Triple-A. However, he's surrendered just two runs while collecting 12 strikeouts across his last nine appearances, so the A's will hope to capitalize on Snead's momentum out of the bullpen.