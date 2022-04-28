Snead recorded his fourth hold in a win over the Giants on Wednesday, firing a scoreless one-third of an inning.

The southpaw was brought on to face Brandon Belt in a same-handed matchup with Austin Slater on second base and two out. Snead induced an inning-ending flyout from Belt in a five-pitch at-bat, making it a short but effective night for the 27-year-old. After allowing two earned runs to the Phillies in his first appearance of the season, Snead has now generated six consecutive scoreless efforts.