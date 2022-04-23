Snead (undisclosed) was activated from the injured list Saturday.
Snead missed eight days of action for COVID-19-related purposes, but he is ready to reclaim a spot in Oakland's bullpen. Expect him to work in middle relief for the club moving forward.
