Snead was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.
Snead picked up four holds in April, but he struggled over six appearances since the start of May, posting a 15.19 ERA and 3.38 WHIP in 5.1 innings. The southpaw will attempt to sort things out in the minors, while Jacob Lemoine was recalled by the Athletics to take on a bullpen role.
