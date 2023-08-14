Snead (1-1) took the loss against the Nationals on Sunday, allowing an unearned run on a hit and a walk without recording an out.

Snead was called on to put out the fire after Trevor May was bounced around for five runs (three earned) over two-thirds of an inning, but the left-hander wasn't up to the task, either. Snead issued a bases-loaded walk to the first batter he faced, Dominic Smith, and then saw the final three runs cross the plate courtesy of a fielding error by Nick Allen and a Jeter Downs game-winning RBI single. Snead hadn't allowed a run in the previous 3.1 innings covering his last four appearances, and despite the stumble Sunday, he still carries a solid 3.38 ERA over his first seven outings.