Snead (1-1) took the loss against the Mariners on Thursday, allowing two earned runs on two hits, a walk and a wild pitch over two-thirds of an inning.

Snead's messy line says it all in terms of how much trouble he ran into during his brief 17-pitch outing. The southpaw did inherit a one-on, no-out situation from starter Adrian Martinez, who'd given up a leadoff triple to Ty France, when entering in the sixth; however, he didn't help matters by surrendering an RBI double to Jarred Kelenic, uncorking a wild pitch to move him to third and eventually conceding a two-run two-bagger to Adam Frazier before getting the hook. Snead opened September with three straight scoreless appearances, but he's allowed six earned runs on 10 hits across 4.1 innings over his subsequent five trips to the mound.