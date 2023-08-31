Snead (1-2) took the loss against the Mariners on Wednesday, allowing two earned runs on three hits and a walk over one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

Snead was tasked with preserving a 4-3 lead when he entered in the seventh inning, but he put the first three men he faced on base and ultimately allowed a two-run single to J.P. Crawford that gave the Mariners a one-run advantage they wouldn't relinquish. The southpaw's stumble snapped a 10-appearance streak without allowing an earned run and shot Snead's 1.86 ERA and 1.14 WHIP to 3.60 and 1.50, respectively.