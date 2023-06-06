Snead (shoulder) is expected to pitch for the Athletics' Arizona Complex League team Tuesday in what would mark his first game action since spring training, the Associated Press reports.

The left-hander has recently checked off multiple boxes in his recovery process, with a successful live batting practice session Friday at the A's' spring training complex teeing up Tuesday's activity. Snead figures to be in store for a robust amount of rehab appearances at various affiliates before being deemed ready for activation.