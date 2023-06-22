Snead (shoulder) took the loss for Triple-A Las Vegas against Oklahoma City on Wednesday, allowing an earned run on a hit and a walk over 1.2 innings. He struck out one.

Snead worked up to 28 pitches during what was his third rehab appearance with the Aviators and fifth overall. The southpaw has surrendered an earned run in each of his outings in Las Vegas, but Wednesday marked the first time he allowed the ball to leave the yard over 5.1 frames down on the farm. Snead is seemingly built up enough for the relief role he'd fill at the big-league level were he to be activated, but the Athletics may allow him to continue knocking off rust in at least one more minor-league appearance.