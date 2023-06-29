Snead (shoulder) was credited with a hold in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Round Rock on Wednesday, allowing an earned run on two hits and a walk over 1.1 innings.

Snead had to navigate some trouble that included a solo home run allowed to J.P. Martinez and pushed his pitch count to 30 in the process. The left-hander has logged at least one frame in four of his seven rehab appearances, and although he's allowed one earned run in four of his five outings with the Aviators, he appears built up enough for the relief role he'd fill at the big-league level.