Finnegan was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Finnegan failed to impress during his brief stint with the major-league club, allowing six runs over his lone inning of action. The 27-year-old right-hander split time between Double-A and Triple-A in 2018, although he found more success in Double-A with the Rockhounds (2.16 ERA over 25.0 frames).

