Lobstein was assigned to minor-league spring training Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Lobstein opened spring training with 1.1 scoreless frames, but he was reassigned to minor-league camp following Sunday's game. He should begin the 2019 campaign with Triple-A Las Vegas after compiling a 5.14 ERA with a 31:15 K:BB through 35 innings a year ago.

