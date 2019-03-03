Athletics' Kyle Lobstein: Cut from big-league camp
Lobstein was assigned to minor-league spring training Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Lobstein opened spring training with 1.1 scoreless frames, but he was reassigned to minor-league camp following Sunday's game. He should begin the 2019 campaign with Triple-A Las Vegas after compiling a 5.14 ERA with a 31:15 K:BB through 35 innings a year ago.
