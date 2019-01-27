Lobstein signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics which includes an invitation to spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lobstein spent time in the Mexican League and on the Dodgers' farm in 2018, compiling a combined 3.42 ERA and 7.9 K/9 across 25 starts (131.2 innings). The 29-year-old lefty hasn't pitched in the majors since 2016 and owns a career 5.06 ERA and 5.2 K/9 across 128 big-league innings (three seasons).