Muller (shoulder) allowed an earned run on two hits and two walks over 1.1 innings in a relief appearance for Triple-A Las Vegas against Sacramento on Friday. He struck out one.

Muller's second rehab outing didn't quite go as smoothly as his first, when he'd fired a scoreless frame against the River Cats on Tuesday. Nevertheless, the veteran southpaw was able to work up to 31 pitches, and although he only located 17 for strikes, he seemingly corroborated his shoulder is capable of handling a normal relief workload. Consequently, Muller may not be much longer for his rehab assignment, with the potential to be activated at some point in the coming days if he doesn't experience any residual effects from Friday's volume.