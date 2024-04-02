Muller replaced starter Joe Boyle with two outs in the third inning of Monday's loss to the Red Sox and allowed an earned run on one hit and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

Muller's previous starting experience has already come into play twice over the first five games, as manager Mark Kotsay has taken advantage of the southpaw's ability to work multiple innings to preserve his bullpen in lopsided shutout losses. Muller's impressive work over that pair of appearances -- he's pitched to a 1.13 ERA and 0.50 WHIP while allowing only two hits in eight innings -- could pay dividends for him down the line in the form of a rotation audition if starters such as Alex Wood or Boyle continue to struggle.