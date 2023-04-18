Muller (0-1) allowed six runs on 13 hits and two walks over four innings Monday. He punched out three batters and took a loss against the Cubs.

Muller coughed up two runs through three innings before the Cubs broke the game open in the fourth. He was tagged with six hits in that frame, including three RBI singles. After allowing just three runs through his first 10.2 innings, Muller has given up 12 runs in his last two starts, spiking his ERA to 7.23. He'll carry a 14:9 K:BB into his next start, which is scheduled to be on the road against the Angels next week.